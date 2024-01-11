Surrey RCMP looking for wanted man charged with assaulting officer

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in Surrey are warning the public regarding a wanted man who is at large.

Investigators are searching for 24-year-old Haitam Maher, who is facing several offences including assaulting a police officer.

On Sept. 7, 2023, Surrey RCMP’s Gang Enforcement Team pulled over a suspect vehicle, which they saw driving dangerously through the city at “peak traffic hours.”

When officers approached the 2017 white Range Rover, with licence plate TK199L, they identified the driver to be Mahar.

Shortly after, the driver allegedly drove forward into a police vehicle, almost striking an officer, before fleeing the scene and colliding with multiple other civilian vehicles.

“Thankfully, no one was injured during this incident,” Surrey RCMP Cpl James Mason said in a release. “Haitam Maher has been charged with several offences and we are encouraging the public to call Surrey RCMP with any information that could assist us in locating him.”

Police describe the suspect as standing six-feet-tall, weighing 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Mahar has been charged with assaulting a police officer, flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, failure to stop and willfully resisting.

Police say if Mahar, or the white Range rover, is seen to call 911 immediately and do not approach.

Surrey RCMP can be reached at 604-599-0502 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.