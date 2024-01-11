Male exposed himself to ‘numerous’ females at Oshawa Pizza Pizza: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’re looking for a suspect accused of exposing himself to “numerous” females at a Pizza Pizza in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police said it happened on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at around 1:30 a.m. at a Pizza Pizza at 129 King Street East, which is west of Ritson Road.

“The male sat at a table near the entrance and exposed himself to numerous female patrons inside,” police allege.

He stayed inside for around 15 to 20 minutes before leaving, police said.

He was described as five feet eight inches tall with a medium build and was wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans and white running shoes, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

