B.C. ski hills closing, limiting service due to extreme cold temperatures

Some of B.C.’s ski hills are closing on Thursday or Friday, or limiting service, due to extremely cold temperatures and Arctic winds hitting the province.

Shames Mountain near Terrace closed on Thursday. “The expected temperatures before wind chill (are) stated to be -20 and -30 with windchill we are unable to safely open the hill,” the organization said on its website.

Hudsons Bay Mountain in Smithers is also closed due to extremely cold temperatures.

Other mountains are not closed but are shutting down some operations due to the weather. At Whistler Blackcomb, several chairs are not in operation on Thursday. Staff said the Peak 2 Peak and Peak Chair will remain closed for the day due to the cold temperatures.

The Olympic Chair and Symphony are closed while the Catskinner Chair is on standby. In addition, the Upper and Lower Village gondola is on standby. Lines will be split, and only the lower line will resume operations, staff said on social media.

At Big White ski resort near Kelowna, staff said cold temperatures may affect the operation of some lifts.

The Bullet Express is currently on standby due to strong winds. The Cliff Chair will be closed for the day due to extreme cold temperatures. It will not spin for night skiing on Thursday due to extremely cold temperatures but the Plaza Chair remains open for night skiing.

At Fernie Alpine Resort, the Deer Chair, Elk Chair, Mighty Moose and Mini Moose are currently open. The rest of the lifts will not be operating on Thursday. Reduced lift ticket rates are in effect, staff said.

Silverstar Mountain Resort near Vernon has ceased operations of its gondola for night skiing on Jan. 12 and 13. Putnam Creek (Powder Gulch and Home Run Tee) will remain closed on Jan. 11 and be closed on Jan 12 and 13 due to colder temperatures, and there is a high likelihood of the same for Jan 14, staff said on the website.

Sun Peaks is open but Burfield and Crystal chairlifts are closed Thursday.

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort near Golden is anticipated to close on Friday, Jan. 12, due to sub -30 C temperatures. Staff said if the air temperature reaches or exceeds -25 C the open-air chairlifts will be on standby. If air temperature reaches or exceeds -30 C the gondola will be on standby.

Panorama Ski Resort, west of Windemere, will also be closed on Friday, Jan. 12 and staff said visitors should expect a delayed opening on Saturday if cold temperatures persist.

In Northeast B.C., temperatures are expected to feel like -50 C with the wind chill. In the B.C. South Coast, it is expected to feel like -20 C to -30 C with the wind chill Thursday night. In the Prince George region, it is expected to feel like -35 C to -40 C. In the North Coast region, it will feel like -20 C to -30 C and in the Okanagan region it will be feeling between -25 C and -35 C.

Health officials are warning everyone to stay warm, stay inside when necessary, cover all exposed skin and to not venture outside unless necessary and for short periods of time.