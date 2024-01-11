Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Jan. 11

Send this page to someone via email

Cold weather response, adopt a pet and artificial intelligence in technology.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Jan. 11, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Consumer Electronics Show highlights A.I.

Tech Expert Mark Saltzman is at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and showcased some of the tech on display.

Saltzman said artificial intelligence has been mostly software related but said A.I. was being baked into some hardware now.

He showcased laptops, a robot bartender and a smart water system.

Coun. Troy Davies talks cold weather supports

Saskatoon city councillor Troy Davies said the city has taken an aggressive approach to cold weather supports after seeing some deaths.

Davies said the homeless population is growing, and they are taking it day-to-day to figure out how to address this.

He also highlighted the dangers for seniors in the community, saying a fall in this weather can be fatal.

Karen showcased on Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon SPCA spokesperson Jemma Omidian brought in Karen, a young pup looking for a new home.

Omidian said Karen has been in foster care and has been working well with other dogs and pets.

Omidian said Karen will be available for meet and greets at the shelter.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 11

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Jan. 11.

