Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Jan. 11

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 11, 2024 11:13 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Jan. 11'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Jan. 11
Extreme cold setting in — Chantal Wagner with what you need to know in your Thursday, Jan. 11, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Cold weather response, adopt a pet and artificial intelligence in technology.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Jan. 11, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Consumer Electronics Show highlights A.I.

Tech Expert Mark Saltzman is at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and showcased some of the tech on display.

Saltzman said artificial intelligence has been mostly software related but said A.I. was being baked into some hardware now.

He showcased laptops, a robot bartender and a smart water system.

Click to play video: 'Consumer Electronics Show highlights A.I.'
Consumer Electronics Show highlights A.I.

Coun. Troy Davies talks cold weather supports

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Saskatoon city councillor Troy Davies said the city has taken an aggressive approach to cold weather supports after seeing some deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

Davies said the homeless population is growing, and they are taking it day-to-day to figure out how to address this.

He also highlighted the dangers for seniors in the community, saying a fall in this weather can be fatal.

Click to play video: 'Coun. Troy Davies talks cold weather supports'
Coun. Troy Davies talks cold weather supports

Karen showcased on Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon SPCA spokesperson Jemma Omidian brought in Karen, a young pup looking for a new home.

Trending Now

Omidian said Karen has been in foster care and has been working well with other dogs and pets.

Omidian said Karen will be available for meet and greets at the shelter.

Click to play video: 'Karen showcased on Adopt a Pet'
Karen showcased on Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 11

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Jan. 11.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 11'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 11
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices