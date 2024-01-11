City of Regina introduces redesigned utility bill

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina has announced a new charge for local residents on their utility bill that will be effective this month.

In a release, the city states the newly named Water & Waste bill was developed to provide a clear distinction between water and waste charges.

“The new waste charge on the Water & Waste Bill covers the complete cost of garbage, recycling, food and yard waste collection services, along with supporting educational programs and replaces the recycling charge,” the release reads.

“It aligns with the funding policy to consolidate waste services into a unified fee on the Water & Waste bill, eliminating the previous split between property taxes and the former utility bill. The amount customers are charged depends on the size of customers’ garbage cart. Residents can downsize their garbage cart to reduce the waste charge.”

The City stated this decision is in response to the need for a more user-friendly and transparent monthly bill. The redesigned utility bill is aimed at providing customers further explanation of their water use, enabling residents to adopt conservation behaviours.

“Water customers will see a three per cent increase on the daily base charge and a four per cent increase on the water consumption charge as per the 2024 Budget,” the City stated.

The City of Regina stated that a Water & Waste Affordability Rebate is available for eligible low-income households for seniors or persons living with a disability. Interested customers can learn more details at the City of Regina website.