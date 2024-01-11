Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Regina introduces redesigned utility bill

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 11, 2024 11:51 am
Residents will now see a new charge on their utility bill which was developed to provide a clear distinction between water and waste charges. View image in full screen
Residents will now see a new charge on their utility bill which was developed to provide a clear distinction between water and waste charges. MLB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Regina has announced a new charge for local residents on their utility bill that will be effective this month.

In a release, the city states the newly named Water & Waste bill was developed to provide a clear distinction between water and waste charges.

“The new waste charge on the Water & Waste Bill covers the complete cost of garbage, recycling, food and yard waste collection services, along with supporting educational programs and replaces the recycling charge,” the release reads.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“It aligns with the funding policy to consolidate waste services into a unified fee on the Water & Waste bill, eliminating the previous split between property taxes and the former utility bill. The amount customers are charged depends on the size of customers’ garbage cart. Residents can downsize their garbage cart to reduce the waste charge.”

The City stated this decision is in response to the need for a more user-friendly and transparent monthly bill. The redesigned utility bill is aimed at providing customers further explanation of their water use, enabling residents to adopt conservation behaviours.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Water customers will see a three per cent increase on the daily base charge and a four per cent increase on the water consumption charge as per the 2024 Budget,” the City stated.

The City of Regina stated that a Water & Waste Affordability Rebate is available for eligible low-income households for seniors or persons living with a disability. Interested customers can learn more details at the City of Regina website.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices