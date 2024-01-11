Menu

Share

Crime

2 arrested after stolen copper delivered to scrapyard in taxi in Lindsay, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 11, 2024 10:00 am
Click to play video: 'Copper theft downs hardware store’s phone lines'
Copper theft downs hardware store’s phone lines
RELATED: The black market for copper is growing, and as Jayme Doll reports, copper theft is cutting off vital communications for one Calgary business. – Nov 16, 2023
Two people were arrested following an investigation into the theft of copper from a construction site in Lindsay, Ont..

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, the investigation into the theft was launched on Tuesday. Later that same day, police received information that copper was being loaded into a taxi.

Police determined the taxi was delivering the copper to a local scrapyard.

Officers attended the business and located and recovered the copper . Two people at the scene were arrested.

Two Lindsay men, both age 41, were each charged with possession of stolen property.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 22.

Police say charges are pending against a third man who was not arrested at the scene.

