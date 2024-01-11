Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 people wanted after ‘targeted’ stabbing at Nova Scotia motel

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 11, 2024 8:21 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: January 11'
Global News Morning Halifax: January 11
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers on Global Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for three suspects after a stabbing in a Pictou-area motel Tuesday night.

In a release, police say officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a motel on West River Road in Pictou around 5:40 p.m.

“Upon arrival, RCMP officers located a man inside a hotel room who had been stabbed,” the release said.

The 28-year-old, who is from Nova Scotia, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

“Information and evidence gathered indicates that prior to the incident two men and a woman were observed entering the motel room. Moments later, one of the two men was seen fleeing from the area,” it said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“At this time, RCMP officers believe that the incident was targeted in nature and that man who fled is responsible for the stabbing.”

Police are looking for the three suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices