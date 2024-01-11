3 people wanted after ‘targeted’ stabbing at Nova Scotia motel

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for three suspects after a stabbing in a Pictou-area motel Tuesday night.

In a release, police say officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a motel on West River Road in Pictou around 5:40 p.m.

“Upon arrival, RCMP officers located a man inside a hotel room who had been stabbed,” the release said.

The 28-year-old, who is from Nova Scotia, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Information and evidence gathered indicates that prior to the incident two men and a woman were observed entering the motel room. Moments later, one of the two men was seen fleeing from the area,” it said.

“At this time, RCMP officers believe that the incident was targeted in nature and that man who fled is responsible for the stabbing.”

Police are looking for the three suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.