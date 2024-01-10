SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors’ Siakam out against Clippers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2024 9:32 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

LOS ANGELES – Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will miss Wednesday night’s road game against the Los Angeles Clippers with back spasms, the team announced before tip-off.

Siakam had yet to miss any of Toronto’s 37 games this season.

The 29-year-old from Cameroon is averaging 22.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists this season while shooting 52.5 per cent from the field.

Related Videos
Click to play video: '‘Outrageous’: Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic blasts NBA referees in post-game tirade'
‘Outrageous’: Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic blasts NBA referees in post-game tirade
Story continues below advertisement

Toronto is coming off a 132-131 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic went on a post-game tirade decrying the disparity of foul shot attempts between the two teams. Los Angeles went to the line 23 times in the fourth quarter compared to just twice for Toronto.

Trending Now

The Raptors are 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 15-22 record. The Clippers are fourth in the West with a 23-13 record and have won six of their last seven.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices