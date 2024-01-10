Raptors’ Siakam out against Clippers

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

LOS ANGELES – Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will miss Wednesday night’s road game against the Los Angeles Clippers with back spasms, the team announced before tip-off.

Siakam had yet to miss any of Toronto’s 37 games this season.

The 29-year-old from Cameroon is averaging 22.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists this season while shooting 52.5 per cent from the field.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto is coming off a 132-131 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic went on a post-game tirade decrying the disparity of foul shot attempts between the two teams. Los Angeles went to the line 23 times in the fourth quarter compared to just twice for Toronto.

The Raptors are 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 15-22 record. The Clippers are fourth in the West with a 23-13 record and have won six of their last seven.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2024.