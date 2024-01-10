Holiday check stop program reveals alarming number of impaired drivers: Manitoba RCMP

The holiday check-stop program revealed an alarming number of impaired drivers despite warnings, according to Manitoba RCMP.
The program took place from the first of December until New Year’s Day.
RCMP says officers conducted check stops and regular traffic patrols throughout Winnipeg as well as the province.
The results from the RCMP were as follows:
- 5223 vehicles checked
- 853 Provincial Offences Act notices issued
- 3436 Mandatory Alcohol Screenings administered
- 46 Criminal Code alcohol-impaired charges
- 2 Criminal Code drug-impaired charges
- 4 Criminal Code failure or refusal to comply with impaired charges
- 88 alcohol immediate roadside prohibitions
- 12 drug immediate roadside prohibitions
RCMP say the highest blood alcohol level reported was 290mg%.
Meanwhile, below are the results from Winnipeg police:
- 4023 vehicles checked
- 111 Provincial Offences Act notices issued
- 2050 Mandatory Alcohol Screenings administered
- 13 Criminal Code alcohol-impaired charges
- 11 Criminal Code failure or refusal to comply impaired charges
- 62 alcohol immediate roadside prohibitions
- 5 drug immediate roadside prohibitions
RCMP say for Winnipeg the highest blood alcohol level reported was 260mg%.
“It’s clear from these results that many people chose to disregard our message,” said Inspector Michael Gagliardi, Officer in Charge of RCMP Traffic Services.
“We need to further drive that message home, that the number of collisions, the number of fatalities, and the number of people truly affected by impaired driving is just too high”
