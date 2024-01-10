Manitoba government asking for input on new plans for PTH 101

Send this page to someone via email

The Government of Manitoba wants to know what you think about its new plans for Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH) 101, the North Perimeter Highway.

In a media release today, the province said it’s working to upgrade the Perimeter Highway around Winnipeg to meet freeway standards. Work started in 2022 when consultants were asked to create a functional design study of PTH 101, the release said.

The study is supposed to look at what it would take to turn the North Perimeter Highway into a “fully access-controlled, grade-separated freeway that can ultimately accommodate six lanes and improve highway safety,” the government said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Manitobans can give their feedback on the study via an online survey launched this week, and available until Jan. 24.

“The government will post a What We Heard report summarizing the feedback received on the EngageMB website shortly after,” the release said.

Story continues below advertisement

There will also be chances to share feedback in-person throughout the project, the province said, adding the third phase will happen in fall 2024.

For more information on the multi-year strategy, visit https://gov.mb.ca/mti/myhis/index.html.

“I encourage Manitobans to use this opportunity to share their ideas on how we can make improvements to the Perimeter Highway,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Lisa Naylor.