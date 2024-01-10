Beware of thin ice, says regional district, as province-wide cold snap nears

Send this page to someone via email

On the eve of a cold snap, with most of B.C. about to experience bone-chilling temperatures, local fire chiefs issued a weather reminder on Wednesday.

That reminder: Avoid unstable ice.

For the Okanagan, Thursday will see a daily high of -9 C, periods of snow and an overnight low of -21 C. For Friday, the mercury will range from -18 to -25, albeit under sunny skies.

The weekend will be much the same, from -16 to -20 with sunny skies.

1:47 Dangers of thin ice across Canada as winter temperatures hover above freezing point

“With a fresh dump of snow and cooler temperatures, we know residents are keen to get outdoors and enjoy normal winter recreation activities,” said the Central Okanagan regional district.

Story continues below advertisement

However, it warned that residents are encouraged to stay off bodies of water, like ponds and lakes, and to look to maintained trails and community rinks for recreation activities.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“While colder temperatures may result in ice forming, there is no guarantee ice is thick enough to support a person’s weight,” said the RDCO. “Ice may look thick at first, but the thickness can change rapidly, creating the potential for life-threatening injuries. Ice on bodies of water with a current, like creeks, are particularly unstable.”

4:42 Global Okanagan Weather: January 9, 2024

That warning also includes pets, as shoreline ice can be weak and could result in accidents if your pet is exploring.

The RDCO says if you spot someone fall through the ice, don’t go in after them, but do call 911 immediately.

“Stay on solid ice or steady ground,” said the RDCO, “and, if available, offer them something you can use to help pull them out, such as a long branch or piece of rope.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to The Lifesaving Society, if you fall through ice, follow the 1-10-1 rule.

In the first minute, focus on getting your breathing under control and keep your head above water.

Use the next 10 minutes while you still have movement to grab onto the ice in front of you to attempt self-rescue.

If you are unable to carry out a self-rescue, you have about one hour before you will likely go unconscious due to hypothermia.

“If you plan to head out on the ice for recreational activities like ice fishing, adhere to posted signage and be prepared,” said the RDCO. “Wear a personal floatation device, do not go out on the ice alone and make sure people know where you are.”