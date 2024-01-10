PWHL reschedules postponed Ottawa-Boston game

Send this page to someone via email

The Professional Women’s Hockey League has rescheduled a game between Ottawa and Boston that was cancelled last Friday because of inclement weather.

The game, originally slated to take place at the Tsongas Center at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, was postponed after a winter storm disrupted traffic and led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

The PWHL announced Wednesday that a makeup game will be played at 4:30 p.m. at Monday, Feb. 19 at the Tsongas Center.

Tickets purchased for the Jan. 8 game will be honoured on Feb. 19.

Both Ottawa and Boston are still looking for their first PWHL win since the inaugural season opened Jan. 1.

Boston lost its opener 3-2 to Minnesota and Ottawa fell 3-2 in overtime to Montreal.