Stolen truck smashes into B.C. police officer, 3 RCMP vehicles

A Kootenay-area Mountie was injured this week when an accused car thief tried to evade capture.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a stolen Toyota Tundra was spotted and an area police officer tried to stop the vehicle.

This attempt failed and RCMP said in a press release that the car immediately headed toward Nelson at a high speed. The police officer chose not to follow due to public safety concerns.

“Multiple officers set up a roadblock between Salmo and Nelson, B.C.,” RCMP said.

“The vehicle collided with three police vehicles, and an officer outside his patrol vehicle, and continued dangerously toward Nelson.”

The officer struck by the suspect’s vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and after being checked at the hospital, was cleared and sent home.

The damage was not contained to that scene, according to RCMP. Mounties deployed a spike belt, and in that process several civilian vehicles accidentally drove over it, resulting in damage. Nobody, however, was injured.

In the end, the Toyota was found abandoned near the Nordic Ski Club.

“Officers, with help from a civilian and his snowmobile, were successful in locating and arresting the suspect.

The 42-year-old man from Trail was held in custody pending a bail hearing. Several charges, including assaulting a police officer, are being recommended to the BC Prosecution Service.

“This was a highly dangerous and volatile situation, and we’re thankful no member of the public was harmed by this man’s reckless behaviour,” Cpl. James Grandy said.