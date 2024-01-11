Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotians frustrated with province’s decision to lower heating rebate amount

By Zack Power Global News
Posted January 11, 2024 6:00 am
Click to play video: 'N.S. man frustrated after receiving less for this year’s heating rebate'
N.S. man frustrated after receiving less for this year’s heating rebate
Residents are crying foul after waiting months to get heating rebates – only to find out they’re 40 per cent less than last year. The province’s opposition parties say the government cut part of the funding at a critical time. But as Zack Power reports, the province says the one-time top-up was just that.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotians who waited months to receive heating rebates are dismayed the province has provided only 60 per cent of what they gave last year.

The heating assistance rebate program provides qualifying applicants with a one-time rebate to help with heating costs.

The maximum payment used to be $200, but the province decided to increase its rebate to $1,000 in 2022-23.

This year, that rebate dropped to $600.

For David Houston, his home in Wolfville, N.S., uses nearly $200 worth of electricity each month. He received the $1,000 payment last year, and was hoping to receive the same amount this year in light of the rising cost of living.

“It came in handy but it doesn’t scratch the surface,” he said about the money.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was thrown for bit in a loop but at the same time I was thankful because something is better than nothing.”

David Houston received $600 this year under Nova Scotia's heating assistance rebate program. View image in full screen
David Houston received $600 this year under Nova Scotia’s heating assistance rebate program. Zack Power/Global News
Trending Now

He says he’s “very thankful for the help” and said he considers himself lucky to be able to rent a place to live.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

At Province House, however, opposition parties say the cut in funding comes at a critical time.

“If it was needed last year, it’s needed this year. And it’s probably needed more this year. That’s disappointing for Nova Scotians and made things more difficult for Nova Scotians,” said Halifax Citadel-Sable Island MLA Lisa Lachance.

In response, Deputy Minister of the Department of Service Nova Scotia Joanne Munro told a legislature committee Wednesday that the department considered several options.

Story continues below advertisement

Ultimately, the department chose the $600 amount.

“It’s a matter of looking at how many Nova Scotians we can support. At the end of the day, our job is to provide options to the government, and (the premier will) make the decision, and they always have the affordability lens,” she said.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices