Forecast says winter weather finally on its way for Manitoba

Manitobans are bracing for snow Wednesday, as an Alberta clipper makes its way across the province.

Scott Kehler with Weatherlogics says the system will be sticking around for about a day and will be followed by a prolonged stretch of cold temperatures.

“It’s already gotten colder this week, but after this system leaves, that’s when the polar vortex is going to slide down from the north and give us some really nasty cold weather,” Kehler told 680 CJOB’s The Start.



“Starting tomorrow and lasting almost indefinitely.”

Kehler said the snow is likely to hit the western parts of the province the hardest, with some areas expected to get 20 centimeters or more, while Winnipeggers should plan for between 10 and 15 centimetres throughout Wednesday.

This system is expected to hang over Manitoba for longer than usual, as well.

“Typically an Alberta clipper is a quick hitter,” Kehler said, “so it’ll move through in a matter of hours and drop maybe a few centimetres of snow.

“But this one’s going to last for a good 24 hours, it looks like.”

We are monitoring weather conditions and crews are ready to respond if needed. Crews are applying sand to improve traction. Remember to drive to conditions and stay back from heavy equipment working. Be in the know on snow: https://t.co/m4eY6ngpZQ pic.twitter.com/amkfVnOG4U — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) January 10, 2024

Winnipeg snow clearers say they’re ready for whatever nature decides to fling at the city, with crews standing by in case the snowfall is more than expected.

The city says it’s monitoring road conditions and will apply sand as needed.

Although there are no parking bans are in effect at the moment, drivers should look ahead to the annual snow route parking ban, which kicks off next Tuesday.

