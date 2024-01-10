Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

U.S., U.K. forces repel ‘largest attack’ by Houthis in Red Sea

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 10, 2024 7:49 am
Click to play video: 'Yemen’s Houthis claim attack on U.S. ship ‘providing support’ to Israel'
Yemen’s Houthis claim attack on U.S. ship ‘providing support’ to Israel
WATCH: Yemen’s Houthis claim attack on U.S. ship ‘providing support’ to Israel
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

U.S. and British naval forces shot down 21 drones and missiles fired by Yemen-based Houthis on Tuesday towards international shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea, the United States said.

Britain’s defence minister said it was the largest attack in the area by the militants to date as the three-month-long war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza spills over into other parts of the Middle East.

U.S. Central Command said no injuries nor damage were reported, adding that this was the 26th Houthi attack on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea since Nov. 19.

The Houthis, who control most of Yemen, have been targeting the route to show their support for Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist group.

Click to play video: 'Red Sea shipping route attacks by Yemen’s Houthis threatening ‘free flow’ of commerce: White House'
Red Sea shipping route attacks by Yemen’s Houthis threatening ‘free flow’ of commerce: White House

The attacks have seriously disrupted international commerce on the key route between Europe and Asia that accounts for about 15 per cent of the world’s shipping traffic.

Story continues below advertisement

Many shipping companies have been forced to reroute their vessels, taking the longer journey around Africa, although several oil majors, refiners and trading houses have continued to use it.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

U.S. Central Command said 18 drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles and one anti-ship ballistic missile were shot down by the two navies in the incident.

British defence minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday: “Overnight, (Royal Navy ship) HMS DIAMOND, along with U.S. warships, successfully repelled the largest attack from the Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea to date.”

Shapps repeated a warning from Britain and its allies, including the U.S. and Germany, that the attacks were unacceptable, telling the militant group that it would “bear the consequences” if they continue.

Trending Now

“We will take the action needed to protect innocent lives and the global economy,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Canada, U.S. warn Houthis to stop attacks on Red Sea shipping vessels'
Canada, U.S. warn Houthis to stop attacks on Red Sea shipping vessels

The Iranian-backed Houthis have vowed to continue attacks until Israel halts the conflict in Gaza, and warned they would would attack U.S. warships if the militia group itself was targeted.

Story continues below advertisement

German shipping group Hapag Lloyd said on Tuesday it would continue to avoid the Suez Canal and around the Cape of Good Hope for security reasons, while its Danish rival Maersk MAERSKb.CO has said it would avoid the route “for the foreseeable future”.

Retailers across the world have also been stocking up on goods before China’s Lunar New Year holiday and seeking air or rail alternatives to avoid empty shelves this spring.

More on World
© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices