Air Canada passenger opens cabin door, falls out of plane before takeoff at YYZ

Send this page to someone via email

A passenger aboard an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac before takeoff Monday evening, injuring themselves and causing lengthy delays.

The plane, a Boeing 777, was sitting on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson International Airport preparing for takeoff when the incident took place.

Air Canada confirmed to Global News that during the boarding of flight AC056, a passenger “who had boarded the aircraft normally,” opened a cabin door on the opposite side of the aircraft, instead of going to their seat while the aircraft was at the gate.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

As a result, the passenger sustained injuries falling to the tarmac, and emergency services and authorities were called in.

Air Canada says the flight, which was scheduled to carry 319 passengers, was subsequently delayed and departed later.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Air Canada website, flight AC056 departed nearly six hours behind schedule as a result of the incident.

“We can confirm all of our approved boarding and cabin operating procedures were followed,” added Air Canada in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) confirmed to Global News it was aware of the incident.

“We worked with the airline, Peel Regional Police and Peel EMS to provide support and to determine the immediate needs,” the spokesperson said.

No details have been released about the passenger, their injuries or what caused the incident to occur at this time.

Air Canada says it is continuing to investigate the incident.

Global News reached out to Peel Paramedics for comment but had not heard back at the time of publication.