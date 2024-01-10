Lethbridge e-scooter pilot project comes to a close for the season

As winter rolls into Southern Alberta with its cold and snowy weather, year two of the e-scooter pilot project has been parked — at least for now.

The project was introduced in April of 2022 and has been well-received by the people of Lethbridge, even at the beginning of 2024.

“Riders continue to use e-scooters in Lethbridge to travel to and from work and school to local attractions, to seek out recreational activity to enjoy the many amenities of the city,” explained Isaac Ransom, head of corporate affairs at Neuron Mobility Canada.

The pilot project is not just a business opportunity for Neuron and its e-bikes and scooters, it’s also a step forward for Lethbridge to become greener.

With the addition of bike lanes throughout the city and its core, scooters were a welcomed addition by Environment Lethbridge.

“It’s just nice to have a different transportation option available to people who want to use it,” explained Kathleen Sheppard, executive director of Environment Lethbridge.

The scooters have been well-used over the past two years.

“It’s been a really successful program to date, with riders travelling almost 750,000 kilometres, since the launch of the program,” said Ransom.

With things looking up, Environment Lethbridge is eagerly looking to the future.

“Assuming that the company that owns and rents them is willing to come back to Lethbridge, I think that we would love to see that continue into future years,” Sheppard says.

Meanwhile, Neuron awaits further information patiently.

“We expect the municipality to provide information on what the program will look like in the coming months,” said Ransom “and we look forward to responding to that when we have more information from the city, and we’re very hopeful that we will be back in the near future.”