Regina’s first e-scooter season comes to an end

Regina’s Neuron e-scooters are about to head into storage for the winter, after the first season of riding in the Queen City.

Riders have travelled 165,000 kilometres in Regina since the Neuron launch on June 28.

Neuron said the average trip was 2.9 km and took 17 minutes. And according to a survey conducted by the company, nine out of 10 people believe they had a positive impact on the city.

The survey found 54 per cent of all trips in Regina replaced a car journey, eliminating an estimated 14 tonnes of CO2, reducing congestion and supporting the city’s sustainability goals.

“We are thrilled that Regina’s residents and visitors have embraced our shared e-scooter program in its first season,” Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said.

“These e-scooters have not only opened up new opportunities for folks to commute and explore our city in a sustainable way but have also made a significant contribution to our local economy.”

According to Neuron, half of all e-scooter trips resulted in people spending $50 at businesses in Regina. Each e-scooter contributes $16,800 to Regina’s economy, which equates to a cumulative spend of $4.2 million per year.

The survey also found the scooters were most popular among 16- to 24-year-olds (30 per cent of all riders) and 25- to 34-year-olds (30 per cent). The riders were 58 per cent male and 37 per cent female, with four per cent identifying as other or not saying.

“They have become an important part of the local transport network and are being embraced by a wide range of users,” Ankush Karwal, the general manager of Canada Neuron Mobility, said. “Riders are using them to replace short car journeys and half of all trips result in a purchase at local businesses which is boosting the City’s economy.”

Downtown, Wascana Park and the REAL district were among the top locations for riders to start or end a trip.