Neuron e-scooter access in Saskatoon stops as cold weather rolls in

Access to Neuron e-scooters has wrapped up in Saskatoon for the year as the weather gets colder.

The pilot project began in May, with Neuron noting the last day to rent an e-scooter was Wednesday.

Uptake for e-scooters in the city was quick, with 100,000 kilometres logged within the first month of the program’s launch.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing, as residents began raising concerns over the geo-locators allowing people to take the scooters out of range, or troubles with parking the scooters on their designated mats.

Neuron said 280,000 kilometres were logged since May.

The average trip was 2.7 kilometres and took about 16 minutes.

Looking at the demographic of e-scooter riders, 45 per cent of them were 16- to 24-year-olds, about 27 per cent were in the age range of 25 to 34, roughly 18 per cent were 35- to 44-year-olds, and the remaining 10 per cent were 45 or older.

“E-scooters have been a fantastic addition to the City of Saskatoon,” said Marv Friesen, MLA for Saskatoon Riversdale.

“It’s great to see so many people out and about in our communities riding, exploring our trails and visiting our many local businesses. Neuron has been a great partner and I look forward to seeing them back in the City in a few short months.”