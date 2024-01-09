Man attempts to break into Jewish community centre multiple times: Toronto police

Police are looking for a suspect accused of attempting to break into a Jewish community centre in Toronto multiple times on the weekend.
On Sunday at around 4:45 a.m., officers responded to a call for a break and enter in the area of Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue.
Police say a man attempted to open a door at the Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre and when he realized the door was locked, he went to another door and picked the lock.
When a security guard intervened, the man reportedly fled the area.
Police say the man returned and attempted to gain entry into the building again. Officers were then called and the man fled the area.
“At this time, there is no evidence that suggests that this incident was motivated by hate,” police said.
The man is described as five feet 10 inches tall and 30 to 40 years old and walked with a hunched back. Police said he was wearing a black jacket with white lettering on the left chest area, a blue hooded sweater, dark pants, black boots or shoes and a black and gold scarf and was seen carrying a dark grey “Champion” backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.222tips.com.
