Crime

Police looking for Brampton man found guilty in human trafficking investigation

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted January 9, 2024 5:00 pm
Police are looking for a 31-year-old Ryan Gentles of Brampton, who is convicted in a human trafficking investigation.
Police are looking for a 31-year-old Ryan Gentles of Brampton, who is convicted in a human trafficking investigation. Handout / Halton Police
Halton police are turning to the public for assistance in locating a Brampton, Ont., man convicted in a human trafficking investigation.

On Monday, 31-year-old Ryan Gentles reportedly removed his ankle monitor and fled the area of Dixie Road and Bovaird Drive in Brampton.

Police say Gentles had previously been released on bail and was awaiting a sentencing hearing for human trafficking charges.

His charges, which police said he previously pleaded guilty to, include tracking in persons, material benefit resulting from trafficking in persons, advertising sexual services and four counts of assault.

Gentles is described as standing around six feet tall and 200 pounds, with a medium build. Police said he also goes by the name of “Grizzy Gwop” and has a tattoo on his left arm of his alias.

Police say he is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area, specifically Etobicoke, North York and Scarborough.

“If seen, do not approach Gentles. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.

Police are requesting that anyone who has come in contact with Gentles or has any information on his whereabouts contact the Halton Regional Police Service’s human trafficking unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5331.

