Mexican consulate closely following alleged South Okanagan migrant worker sex assault case

The investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a Mexican woman working at a B.C. farm is continuing, and more information about the suspect in the case is coming to light.

A search warrant obtained by RCMP in early December 2023 indicates that the suspect in the case is Randy Toor, a past proprietor of a South Okanagan winery.

Toor has not been charged in relation to this incident and has not responded to multiple requests from Global Okanagan for comment.

Toor became the focus of an investigation after a woman who worked at a South Okanagan vineyard went to the RCMP and accused him of assault. She and two others had gone to Toor’s chalet on Mount Baldy, according to details sketched out in the police document, and alleges that’s where an assault happened.

She told police that Toor and the others had been drinking throughout the night. At some point in the evening she told police she went to sleep alone in a room provided to her. She then alleged that she was awakened when Toor was on top of her, the court document indicates.

In that moment, the search warrant stated the woman indicated was too intoxicated to “care for herself.”

The next morning, according to the warrant, the woman told police she confronted Toor about the alleged assault. It was an allegation he denied.

The woman reported the incident to police. An ensuing medical examination at Penticton Regional Hospital outlined injuries to several parts of her body, notably her genitalia, according to the court document.

Berenice Diaz Ceballos, Mexican Consul General, has been following the case from the start and the consulate has been offering support to the woman.

“There is an investigation going on and for the government of Mexico, is very important that we get (to) the end of this situation,” Cebellos said. “It’s really a priority to us and we deeply regret this is happening right now.”

Cebellos said they work with non-government organizations who are on the ground and can help in situations such as these, which are a growing concern.

“We are always worried because this has happened before,” she said. “It’s always a challenging situation for our migrant workers … because they are in areas that are isolated.”

Allegations of abuse are why the Mexican government is looking to authorities to do more inspections, not just in the Okanagan but throughout B.C., to ensure migrant workers are safe.

“We need proper authorities to do preventative work to avoid these situations,” she said, adding that she wanted Mexicans working in the province to know that they can call the consulate at any time they are in trouble for support.

While the RCMP did put out a release last week calling for more information about what they described as a high-profile member of the wine industry, they have chosen not to say anything further.

Last year, Toor and Toor Vineyards were embroiled in another legal matter, after being charged as part of a criminal investigation into a large Lower Mainland immigration fraud scheme by Can-Asia.

Toor, on behalf of the company, pleaded guilty to seven out of the 18 counts of providing or attempting to provide counsel to misrepresent in violation of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Toor himself pleaded guilty to two counts of owning a firearm without a licence or registration.