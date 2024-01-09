Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Cocaine, meth and fentanyl found in hidden compartment: Kelowna RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 9, 2024 3:09 pm
Kelowna RCMP made an arrest that resulted in a drug seizure. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP made an arrest that resulted in a drug seizure. COURTESY: KELOWNA RCMP
A traffic stop in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood in December led Mounties to a significant cache of drugs and money, Mounties said.

Police spotted a vehicle behaving in a way they claim to be consistent with drug dealing and, in turn, started to follow, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

It’s not made clear what Mounties witnessed but at some point, they pulled the vehicle over at a traffic stop, and the driver and passenger were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

“In searching both the individuals and the vehicle, investigators located evidence consistent with drug trafficking as well as grounds to believe the vehicle was likely concealing additional evidence in a hidden compartment,” RCMP said.

Safe inhalation services for illicit drugs now offered
After the vehicle was seized, police obtained a warrant, searched it further and found a secret compartment chock full of evidence.

“Approximately $6,000 in cash, a kilogram of suspected cocaine, 180 grams of methamphetamine and 180 grams of fentanyl were seized in total,” RCMP said.

Both individuals have been released from custody while the investigation continues and is prepared for the BC Prosecution Service.

 

