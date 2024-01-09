Cocaine, meth and fentanyl found in hidden compartment: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A traffic stop in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood in December led Mounties to a significant cache of drugs and money, Mounties said.

Police spotted a vehicle behaving in a way they claim to be consistent with drug dealing and, in turn, started to follow, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

It’s not made clear what Mounties witnessed but at some point, they pulled the vehicle over at a traffic stop, and the driver and passenger were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“In searching both the individuals and the vehicle, investigators located evidence consistent with drug trafficking as well as grounds to believe the vehicle was likely concealing additional evidence in a hidden compartment,” RCMP said.

1:45 Safe inhalation services for illicit drugs now offered

After the vehicle was seized, police obtained a warrant, searched it further and found a secret compartment chock full of evidence.

Story continues below advertisement

“Approximately $6,000 in cash, a kilogram of suspected cocaine, 180 grams of methamphetamine and 180 grams of fentanyl were seized in total,” RCMP said.

Both individuals have been released from custody while the investigation continues and is prepared for the BC Prosecution Service.