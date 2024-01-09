Menu

Crime

Suspect sought in break and enter at Maple Ridge flooring shop

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 9, 2024 2:36 pm
Ridge Meadows RCMP are seeking public assistance identifying the suspect in a Dec. 14, 2023, break-in at a business in Maple Ridge, B.C. View image in full screen
Ridge Meadows RCMP are seeking public assistance identifying the suspect in a Dec. 14, 2023, break-in at a business in Maple Ridge, B.C. Handout/Ridge Meadows RCMP
Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect in a break and enter at a flooring shop in Maple Ridge, B.C., last month.

According to Ridge Meadows RCMP, some items were stolen from the business on 227th Street near 119th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 14.

Security footage from the shop appears to show the suspect fleeing northbound toward Dewdney Trunk Road, but Mounties were unable to locate him.

RCMP said Tuesday that other details of the break and enter are still under investigation.

The man is described as having a slim build and wearing a black cap, a grey sweater and black pants.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Ridge Meadows detachment at 604-463-6251.

