Weather warnings issued across B.C. as wind and snow persist

Send this page to someone via email

With high winds near the ocean and heavy snow on mountain passes, weather warnings continue to be issued throughout B.C.

A wind warning was issued Tuesday morning for Metro Vancouver, as well as Surrey, Langley, Richmond and Delta.

“Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring,” reads the alert from Environment Canada.

The windy conditions were expected to start Tuesday morning and carry on until Tuesday afternoon.

“A strong low will move onto the B.C. south coast today,” the national weather agency said in its alert Tuesday.

2:11 B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 8

“As the low moves onto the coast strong southwesterly winds of 70 gusting 90 kilometres an hour will develop over southern sections of Metro Vancouver near the water. The winds will fall below warning criteria later this afternoon as the low departs the region.”

Story continues below advertisement

Elsewhere across the province, snow arrived as promised, and more is expected.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Sea to Sky Highway may get another 10 centimetres of snow, according to Environment Canada.

The most snow, however, is expected further into the Interior of the province.

The forecast was most extreme for Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass; and the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, where snowfall was predicted to remain heavy.

“A strong low pressure system moving through B.C. will continue to give snow today and tonight,” Environment Canada said Tuesday.

“Further snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 cm is expected before the snow eases Wednesday morning.”

Additionally, winds will be particularly strong near the summits Tuesday, with wind gusts up to 70 km/h creating near zero visibility due to blowing snow.

The strong low pressure system moving through B.C. will continue to bring snow to the Manning, Skagit Valley and the East Kootenay, including Cranbrook. Further snowfall amounts of five to 10 cm is expected before the snow eases in those areas.

Further north, in Prince George, near the Cariboo Mountains, Yellowhead and Yellowhead Highway, snow is also expected to fall with an extra 10 cm in the forecast.