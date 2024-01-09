Menu

Crime

Semi driver charged after Lumsden RCMP say they seized 3.56M illegal cigarettes

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 9, 2024 10:08 am
A 25-year-old semi driver is charged after Lumsden RCMP seized 356 cases of unstamped tobacco which total to 3.56 million cigarettes. View image in full screen
A 25-year-old semi driver is charged after Lumsden RCMP seized 356 cases of unstamped tobacco which total to 3.56 million cigarettes. Photo courtesy: Saskatchewan RCMP
A 25-year-old man from Edmonton, Alta., was charged after police say they seized 356 cases of unstamped tobacco, which totals 3.56 million cigarettes.

On Sunday, Lumsden RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11 near Lumsden, Sask. Police say they saw evidence the semi was transporting illegal cigarettes, according to a release.

Semi driver charged after Lumsden RCMP say they seized 3.56M illegal cigarettes - image View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP
“The officer searched the semi and trailer and located 12.5 pallets of unstamped cigarettes,” police said.

Lumsden RCMP arrested the Ajay Kumar, who was the driver of the semi and charged him with possession for the purpose of sale of tobacco product, possession of unstamped tobacco products, unlawful importation of tobacco, and possession of unstamped tobacco.

Police stated that Kumar appeared in Regina provincial court on Jan. 8, 2024.

