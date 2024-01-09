Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Jan. 9

Send this page to someone via email

Paying down debt, the winter warmup strategy and expanded pharmacy treatment.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Jan. 9, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

BDO Debt Solutions talks paying down debt

Jasmin Brown, senior vice-president of BDO Debt Solutions, says paying down debt should look more like a broader financial plan.

She said people need to assess where they are at, looking at their income, expenses and savings.

Brown said anyone seeking help should pay attention to who they are reaching out to and should look for a licensed insolvency trustee who can help.

STC Tribal Chief Mark Arcand discusses winter warmup strategy

Saskatoon Tribal Council Tribal Chief Mark Arcand says the Emergency Wellness Centre has been at capacity throughout winter.

He said the centre has had to turn away people daily but noted that the warmup shelters across the city have helped.

Arcand said there really needs to be a focus on helping people, addressing their addictions and mental health needs.

Pharmacist talks about expanded treatment in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan pharmacist Kelly Kizlyk said your local pharmacist can be the first person you see to treat some minor ailments.

Kizlyk said pharmacists can help make sure you’re getting proper treatment and can refer you to a doctor if they feel another set of eyes is needed.

She said pharmacists have been able to treat some ailments for a while, but new conditions were added back in December.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Jan. 9

Snowflakes are starting to fly — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Tuesday, Jan. 9, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.