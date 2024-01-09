Menu

Crime

4 Jewish people assaulted after walking home from Vaughan synagogue: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 9, 2024 9:17 am
FILE - An officer and a York Regional Police cruiser. A 34-year-old man from Vaughan is facing two counts of assault and one count of breaching probation after police alleged the man spat on four people and made anti-Semitic comments before fleeing last Saturday. View image in full screen
FILE - An officer and a York Regional Police cruiser. A 34-year-old man from Vaughan is facing two counts of assault and one count of breaching probation after police alleged the man spat on four people and made anti-Semitic comments before fleeing last Saturday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
York Regional Police say four people who identify as Jewish were walking home from a synagogue when they were allegedly assaulted by a man who was later arrested by officers.

Police said last Saturday at around 1:45 p.m., the victims reported they were in the Bathurst Street and Flamingo Road area, just south of Highway 7, when they were approached by a man on an electric bicycle.

“The victims felt intimidated by the manner in which the suspect operated the bike in their presence,” police said,

Investigators said there was an argument and the man on the bike allegedly spat on the victims and made anti-Semitic comments before he rode away. Police have deemed the assault hate-motivated.

A few hours later, police said they found the man and arrested him that same day.

A 34-year-old man from Vaughan is facing two counts of assault and one count of breaching probation.

“York Regional Police takes these matters seriously and is reminding the community we will not tolerate any form of hate crime or the threat of violence against anyone,” police said.

