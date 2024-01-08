Menu

Crime

Three men charged, weapons seized after crash with RCMP in stolen vehicle in Surrey

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 8:42 pm
A Surrey RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. View image in full screen
A Surrey RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Fri. April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Three men are facing a slew of charges after crashing into an RCMP vehicle in Surrey, B.C., in a stolen car that had guns in it.

Mounties received a report of a vehicle theft at gunpoint on Sunday near 82nd Avenue and 150th Street around 3:20 p.m., and quickly found the suspect vehicle — a Dodge Charger.

When one officer tried to pull the vehicle over, police said it fled and then crashed with the RCMP cruiser before coming to a stop on 192 Street near 76th Avenue.

Trending Now

Its three occupants were arrested, one of whom was apprehended by police dog services and brought to the hospital with minor injuries. A police officer was also treated for minor injuries from the collision.

“The suspect vehicle, a Dodge Charger, was determined to have been stolen in Surrey,” Surrey RCMP said in a Monday news release. “During a search of the vehicle, officers located three loaded firearms and ammunition.”

The men, all in their 20s, were charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, flight from police and possession of an unauthorized firearm.

