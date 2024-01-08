Three men charged, weapons seized after crash with RCMP in stolen vehicle in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

Three men are facing a slew of charges after crashing into an RCMP vehicle in Surrey, B.C., in a stolen car that had guns in it.

Mounties received a report of a vehicle theft at gunpoint on Sunday near 82nd Avenue and 150th Street around 3:20 p.m., and quickly found the suspect vehicle — a Dodge Charger.

When one officer tried to pull the vehicle over, police said it fled and then crashed with the RCMP cruiser before coming to a stop on 192 Street near 76th Avenue.

Its three occupants were arrested, one of whom was apprehended by police dog services and brought to the hospital with minor injuries. A police officer was also treated for minor injuries from the collision.

“The suspect vehicle, a Dodge Charger, was determined to have been stolen in Surrey,” Surrey RCMP said in a Monday news release. “During a search of the vehicle, officers located three loaded firearms and ammunition.”

The men, all in their 20s, were charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, flight from police and possession of an unauthorized firearm.