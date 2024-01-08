Menu

Crime

Suspect in 4 south Edmonton bank robberies sought by police

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 6:56 pm
A suspect wanted in a series of bank robberies across south Edmonton that took place between October 2023 and January 2024. View image in full screen
A suspect wanted in a series of bank robberies across south Edmonton that took place between October 2023 and January 2024. Supplied by Edmonton Police Service
Four banks have been robbed in south Edmonton since October 2023 and now police believe the same suspect is behind all of the crimes.

In November, Edmonton police issued a news release about a robbery at a TD Bank on Ellerslie Road on Oct. 30.

Police said similar robberies were reported Dec. 22, 2023 and Jan. 4 and 6, all in south Edmonton.

The suspect reportedly takes the same steps in each robbery: He wears a disguise — typically a blue medical face mask — and approaches a teller and gives them a written note.

Police said the note contains a threat that he has a weapon and demands money. The suspect then flees the area, and investigators believe he may have taken off in a vehicle. No weapon is produced during the robberies, police added.

The suspect is described as a man between 25 and 30 years old with black facial hair and standing five feet seven inches tall with a slim build (photos below).

A suspect wanted in a series of bank robberies across south Edmonton that took place between October 2023 and January 2024. View image in full screen
A suspect wanted in a series of bank robberies across south Edmonton that took place between October 2023 and January 2024. Supplied by Edmonton Police Service
Anyone who can identify this suspect is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

