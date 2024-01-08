Suspect in 4 south Edmonton bank robberies sought by police

Four banks have been robbed in south Edmonton since October 2023 and now police believe the same suspect is behind all of the crimes.
In November, Edmonton police issued a news release about a robbery at a TD Bank on Ellerslie Road on Oct. 30.
Police said similar robberies were reported Dec. 22, 2023 and Jan. 4 and 6, all in south Edmonton.
The suspect reportedly takes the same steps in each robbery: He wears a disguise — typically a blue medical face mask — and approaches a teller and gives them a written note.
Police said the note contains a threat that he has a weapon and demands money. The suspect then flees the area, and investigators believe he may have taken off in a vehicle. No weapon is produced during the robberies, police added.
The suspect is described as a man between 25 and 30 years old with black facial hair and standing five feet seven inches tall with a slim build (photos below).
Anyone who can identify this suspect is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.
Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
- Quebec’s first femicide of the year: partner charged with murder of 29-year-old woman
- Orphaned boy’s statement read at sentencing for man who murdered Muslim family
- Elijah McClain: Ex-police officer sentenced to 14 months in jail for role in death
- Extortion threats leave South Asian communities shaken in B.C., Ontario, Alberta
Comments