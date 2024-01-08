Quebec parents anxiously await new school schedules to make up for lost classes

Send this page to someone via email

Education Minister Bernard Drainville will be making an announcement Tuesday to explain details on how lost classes will be made up due to the public sector union strike.

Thousands of elementary and high school students missed between eight days and three weeks last fall and early winter due to a labour conflict that kept teachers on the picket lines and out of the classrooms.

“We’re going to have to put the children’s interests first and really focus on doing some catch up on all the learning that’s been lost, ” Katherine Korakakis, president of the English Parents’ Committee Association told Global News.

Korakakis says the role of parents is more vital than ever to educate their children.

“It’s even more important that parents understand that. And they really understand their pivotal role in helping their child in academic success. It really starts with the parent,” she said.

One teacher union leader says reducing the curriculum could be an option for those students who missed eight days of class, but Steven LeSueur, president of the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers, doesn’t think the education of students will suffer.

“I’m confident our teachers will get the kids where they need to go,” LeSueur told Global News.

Drainville is scheduled to make his announcement at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.