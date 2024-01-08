Menu

Crime

One dead, one airlifted to hospital after collision on Coquihalla Highway

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 6:56 pm
A crash on B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway on Monday left one person dead and another in hospital. View image in full screen
A crash on B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway on Monday left one person dead and another in hospital. Global News
One person was killed and a second person was airlifted to hospital following a crash on the Coquihalla Highway on Monday.

In a media release, Merritt RCMP said the collision happened about 45 kilometres south of Merritt, when a southbound Ford F150 crossed the centre line and struck a northbound semi-truck in the slow lane.

The Ford’s driver died at the scene, while their passenger was hurt, police said.

BC Emergency Health Services said it was called just before 11:30 a.m., and deployed an air ambulance, two ground ambulances and a supervisor.

Story continues below advertisement

It said one person was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police said the semi-truck driver suffered minor injuries.

“We are still investigating the exact cause of the collision. Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased” RCMP S/Sgt. Josh Roda said.

“We want to remind the public to slow down and drive to the conditions this winter. The conditions on the Coquihalla Highway can change quickly.”

The collision came amid a winter storm warning for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

The national weather and climate agency forecast heavy winds and between 30 and 50 centimetres of snow on the route between Monday and Wednesday.

DriveBC said the route was open, but advised travellers to be prepared for minor delays.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

