Belleville Police confirm identity of man stabbed outside local strip club

Two days after a violent stabbing, Belleville Police have released the name of one man that ended up dying.

“Investigators have been in contact with the family of the deceased and subsequently we can release his name now,” Belleville Police Staff Sgt. Jordan Ashley told Global News. “The deceased is 23-year-old Christian Williams of Belleville.”

A second 30-year-old Belleville man also received serious but not life-threatening injuries according to police.

That man was taken to hospital in Kingston; his current status hasn’t been made public.

Belleville Police say they responded to the incident following a 9-1-1 call that came in just around midnight Friday night.

“That multiple people were stabbed at a location of business on North Front Street,” said Ashley referring to the initial 9-1-1 call.

“We had a huge response with our uniformed officers there. It was a little bit chaotic at the start as these things are and we ended up controlling the scene and containing it.”

The business is a local strip club called the Go Go Club.

The club remains closed, and efforts to reach management for comment were unsuccessful.

A message has been posted on the business’ Facebook page and the entrance of the establishment.

The message says it will remain closed until further notice and continues:

“Our hearts go out to the victims and their families as well as staff and patrons that may have been traumatized by this event.”

Some residents that live in the immediate neighbourhood behind the Go Go Club say news of the stabbing is disconcerting.

Don Colby, 89, lives just around the corner from where the stabbing happened.

“Worried about it, even going into a store, you don’t know who’s gonna…. I just wish things would change,” said Colby.

Dave Matson also lives in the area and questions the strip club’s location.

“It’s a residential community and I think a lot of neighbours, a lot of people are saying that kind of business shouldn’t be here in the first place,” Matson said.

Police say they are still investigating what led up to the altercation and what role either of the men who were stabbed may have played.

Belleville police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers or Det. Const. Rachel Sweet at 613-966-0882 x 4177 or rsweet@bellevilleps.ca.