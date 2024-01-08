Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Accused in fatal New Year’s hit-and-run has case put off until February

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2024 1:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Vigil held to honour victims of News Year’s Day hit and run accident'
Vigil held to honour victims of News Year’s Day hit and run accident
A vigil will be held at the intersection of Henri-Bourassa and l’Acadie in the borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville to honour Michael Chintakis and Augustine Wesley Katimba, the two men who were killed in a hit and run January 1st.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Montreal man charged with killing two men with his car on New Year’s Day then driving off will remain detained until at least next month.

Antoine Dubuc, 23, appeared briefly Monday at the Montreal courthouse, where his case was postponed until Feb. 14.

Dubuc is facing six charges, including dangerous driving causing death, fleeing the scene of a deadly collision and impaired driving causing death.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The victims have been identified as Augustin Wesley Katimba, 30, and Michael Chintakis, 31.

Dubuc’s lawyer told the court today he needed additional evidence and results from blood work before he would be ready for a bail hearing.

Trending Now

Katimba was a Namibian man returning home from church, and Chintakis was heading to a friend’s house to attend a New Year’s gathering.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal police said the accused allegedly struck the two pedestrians at high speed shortly after 1 a.m. before fleeing the scene, first in his vehicle and then on foot.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices