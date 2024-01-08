Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police chief hiring process soon underway with hopes to be in place by summer

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 1:32 pm
Mayor Charlie Clark says an independent firm is being brought in to help with hiring the next police chief. View image in full screen
Mayor Charlie Clark says an independent firm is being brought in to help with hiring the next police chief. Global News/ Easton Hamm
The search for Saskatoon’s next police chief will soon be underway, with the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners saying it hopes to have a candidate up and running by this summer.

Mayor Charlie Clark is temporarily acting as the board chair for the police commissioners and said an independent recruitment firm is being brought in to help in the hiring process.

The job posting is set to go up in a few weeks with a final selection expected in the spring.

Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper announces retirement

“We need someone who can relate to the people in our community, who are coming from very different locations and backgrounds,” Clark said.

“With increasing pressures to partner and be more proactive, the Board is looking for a leader who will help the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) continue to adapt to increasing challenges in policing, including being a part of a continuum of care to address gaps in health care services, mental health and addictions supports, and a shortage of housing.”

Saskatoon police looking to add more staff in 2024

Updates on the hiring process will be provided through police commissioners board meetings.

“We need a chief who can continue to build a culture within the entire police service to continue this work, while ensuring the health and well-being of our members is top of mind.”

Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper’s last day is set for Jan. 16.

Cooper announced his retirement in October 2023.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

