Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper announces retirement

Saskatoon Police Service’s Police Chief Troy Cooper announced his retirement on Thursday after serving almost six years.

“As we move into 2024 and begin engagement for our next strategic plan, it is the most appropriate time for me to step aside and let new leadership hear directly from the community,” said Chief Cooper.

“The Service is in a strong position as an industry leader, and I am confident in the administrative team that is now in place. It has been my honour to serve with members of the Saskatoon Police Service for the past six years and my pleasure to work with such a committed and community minded Board of Police Commissioners.”

Cooper’s last day will be on Jan. 16, 2024.

He was appointed chief back in 2018 after serving over 31 years with the Prince Albert Police Service.

“The Board feels one of Chief Cooper’s most notable accomplishments, however, has been his work in community policing. Cooper formed and strengthened dozens of partnerships with

organizations focused on health care, social services, education, and community safety,” the Board of Police Commissioners said.

“The development of an Alternative Measures Unit and a Hate Crimes Unit are operational examples of this commitment. He improved engagement with the Indigenous community, developing an Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two Spirit Advisory Circle to gather input on current police policy and practices. He also worked closely with the Office of the Treaty Commissioner to map a way forward to reconciliation.”

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said he was grateful for the years of service Cooper gave to the community.

“I have learned a lot from him as a leader. Chief Cooper has been able to do tremendous work in strengthening and modernizing the Saskatoon Police Service while also deepening community

relationships in meaningful ways. These attributes have been instrumental through many challenging situations in these turbulent times,” Clark said.

The board will announce a process it will use to replace Cooper in the coming weeks, and an acting police chief will be announced to take over between Cooper’s last day of work and when a new police chief takes the reins.