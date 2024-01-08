Menu

Customer banned from Guelph restaurant gets arrested again at same place

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 8, 2024 11:36 am
Guelph police arrested a Brampton man with a court order not to return to same restaurant. View image in full screen
Guelph police arrested a Brampton man with a court order not to return to same restaurant. Guelph Police Service
A Brampton man returned to a downtown Guelph restaurant and it was not because he liked the food.

The Guelph Police Service was called to the restaurant on Friday night about staff being assaulted.

Officers arrived just before 8 p.m. and discovered a man who investigators say had been banned several times from the premises.

They say he spat on the floor before leaving, then returned a short time later and uttered death threats toward one of the managers. He also threw a chair, which struck another employee in the shins, police say.

The individual was arrested and investigators say it is the same man that was arrested and charged at the same establishment on Dec. 30, 2023. He was ordered by a judge not to return to the restaurant but was found at the same place less than 24 hours later.

A 20-year-old faces additional charges and was held for a bail hearing.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

