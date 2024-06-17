Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta trial resumes for men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Coutts blockade

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2024 8:49 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Undercover RCMP officer gives testimony as Coutts blockade trial continues'
Undercover RCMP officer gives testimony as Coutts blockade trial continues
WATCH ABOVE: (From June 13, 2024) An undercover police officer who infiltrated the Coutts blockade outlined her communications with Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick during cross-examination on Thursday. She told the court that Olienick confided in her that he expected to die in the standoff. Jordan Prentice reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the 2022 blockade at Coutts, Alta., resumes today.

Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert are on trial in Court of King’s Bench on charges surrounding the blockade, which snarled traffic at the Canada-U.S. border for two weeks to protest COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates.

Olienick and Carbert were arrested after Mounties found a cache of guns, body armour and ammunition in trailers in the area.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The two are also charged with mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Olienick faces a further charge of being in possession of a pipe bomb.

The trial heard from two female undercover RCMP officers last week who testified that Olienick considered the blockade a war, and expressed a hatred of police and a desire to kill officers.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Coutts blockade conspiracy trial begins'
Coutts blockade conspiracy trial begins
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices