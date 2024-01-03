Guelph man arrested twice in the same day

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they charged a man after he was arrested twice in the same afternoon.

Police said officers were called to an address near Quebec and Norfolk streets before 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Employees were trying to kick an unwanted man out of a business when he spat at them, hitting one of the women in the shoulder.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Officers found the man a short time later and arrested him

The accused was released on an undertaking with the condition to not return to that address.

But police said officers were called back to the same address after he went back 90 minutes later.

Police said he dumped contents of a pipe on the floor, which burned a small hole in the carpet.

Story continues below advertisement

He left before officers arrived, but he was found later in the afternoon.

A 47-year-old was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.