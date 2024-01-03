Menu

Guelph man arrested twice in the same day

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted January 3, 2024 11:13 am
The accused reportedly went back to an address twice on Tuesday after being kicked out earlier in the day. Police say he was initially released on an undertaking not to go back. View image in full screen
The accused reportedly went back to an address twice on Tuesday after being kicked out earlier in the day. Police say he was initially released on an undertaking not to go back. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
Guelph police say they charged a man after he was arrested twice in the same afternoon.

Police said officers were called to an address near Quebec and Norfolk streets before 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Employees were trying to kick an unwanted man out of a business when he spat at them, hitting one of the women in the shoulder.

Officers found the man a short time later and arrested him

The accused was released on an undertaking with the condition to not return to that address.

But police said officers were called back to the same address after he went back 90 minutes later.

Police said he dumped contents of a pipe on the floor, which burned a small hole in the carpet.

He left before officers arrived, but he was found later in the afternoon.

A 47-year-old was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

