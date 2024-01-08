Genetic genealogy identifies suspect in 1982 cold case murder in Toronto apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say the use of DNA alongside genetic genealogy has helped them identify a suspect in a cold case murder of a 47-year-old man in 1982.

On May 17, 1982, police said Kevin McBride died of multiple stab wounds inside of his apartment on Sheppard Avenue East near Markham Road.

McBride was last seen two days before his body was discovered by officers who went to his apartment for a wellness check after he did not show up to dinner plans with friends, police said.

“Kevin McBride lived alone and was not associated with any criminality,” police said.

The investigation in the 80s found McBride’s vehicle, a credit card and other things had been stolen and used between May 15, 1982 and May 17, 1982, police said.

Investigators have suggested the date McBride was killed was on May 15, 1982.

The case remained unsolved for decades until it was revisited by Toronto Police in 2016 by cold case homicide detectives.

“The primary focus of the ensuing investigation was to re-test exhibits and seized items from the original investigation to determine if advancements in forensic testing and a DNA databank creation could determine any further leads,” police said.

“Testing of evidence found at the crime scene revealed a male profile, not of the deceased,” police said. “In 2022, Investigative Genetic Genealogy was utilized along with a private science lab and the suspect William Taylor was identified.”

Taylor died in May 2023, police said.

The DNA testing revealed Taylor was 34 years old at the time of McBride’s murder and “was the source of the unknown DNA left at the crime scene.”

Police said if Taylor was alive today, he would be arrested and charged with first-degree murder of McBride.