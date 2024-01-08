Montreal could face major storm Tuesday night, Environment Canada says

Send this page to someone via email

After a fresh blanket of snow over the weekend, Montrealers should brace themselves for round two.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Montreal area.

A major storm front, bringing with it snow and rain, is expected to hit the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

While still to early to tell, with fluctuating temperatures overnight the weather agency says freezing rain is a possibility.

“While the scenario is becoming clearer, there is still some uncertainty regarding the quantities of different types of precipitation to be received,” a statement reads.

They warn driving conditions could be hazardous.