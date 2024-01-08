Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Montreal could face major storm Tuesday night, Environment Canada says

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 8:09 am
Winter storm 2022 View image in full screen
A person makes their way through the snow. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater montreal Area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After a fresh blanket of snow over the weekend, Montrealers should brace themselves for round two.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Montreal area.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A major storm front, bringing with it snow and rain, is expected to hit the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

While still to early to tell, with fluctuating temperatures overnight the weather agency says freezing rain is a possibility.

Trending Now

“While the scenario is becoming clearer, there is still some uncertainty regarding the quantities of different types of precipitation to be received,” a statement reads.

They warn driving conditions could be hazardous.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices