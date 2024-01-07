Former Calgary Stampeders punter Burke Dales dies

Send this page to someone via email

Former Calgary Stampeder’s punter Burke Dales has died, the team said in a news release on Sunday afternoon.

Dales was 46 years old. He played seven seasons with Stampeders from 2005 to 2011 and was part of the Grey Cup-winning team in 2008. According to Sunday’s news release, he was also the West Division’s star punter on four occasions and a Canadian Football League all-star twice.

Dales also played for the Montreal Alouettes and the Edmonton Elks before retiring in 2013.

Before joining the Stampeders, Dales attended Concordia University in Montreal and played for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Burke excelled during his career with the Stampeders and he brought an uncommon level of competitiveness to his position,” said Stampeders president John Hufnagel.”We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

The Stampeders said Dales worked in the oil and gas industry as well as other businesses across Calgary and Alberta after he retired from the CFL. He was also an active Stampeders alumnus.