One in hospital, two in custody after shooting inside Toronto store: police

Toronto police say they have two people in custody after a shooting inside a store Saturday sent one person to a trauma centre.
Officers say they received reports of shots being fired at 5:13 p.m. in the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East.
First responders arrived on scene to find shell casings and a firearm but did not immediately locate any victims.
A short time later, police say they discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the area surrounding the store.
The person was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident caused travel delays in the area, and officers asked the public to find alternate routees.
- Extortion threats leave South Asian communities shaken in B.C., Ontario, Alberta
- Orphaned boy’s statement read at sentencing for man who murdered Muslim family
- Elijah McClain: Ex-police officer sentenced to 14 months in jail for role in death
- Calgary teens arrested in terrorism-related cases in court for appearance, hearing
Comments