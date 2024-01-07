One in hospital, two in custody after shooting inside Toronto store: police

See more sharing options

Toronto police say they have two people in custody after a shooting inside a store Saturday sent one person to a trauma centre.

Officers say they received reports of shots being fired at 5:13 p.m. in the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East.

First responders arrived on scene to find shell casings and a firearm but did not immediately locate any victims.

View image in full screen Responding officers say the victim was not immediately located, but shell casings were found, and a firearm was seized. Mark Bray / Global News

A short time later, police say they discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the area surrounding the store.

The person was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident caused travel delays in the area, and officers asked the public to find alternate routees.