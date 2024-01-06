Police, search and rescue looking for missing helicopter near Revelstoke, B.C.  

Send this page to someone via email

A search is on in B.C.’s Southern Interior for what’s believed to be a missing private helicopter.

The province’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre was alerted Friday evening by the sound of an emergency locator transmitter in the Revelstoke area.

According to the JRCC, the alert sounded around 10 nautical miles east of Revelstoke, or 18 km by land.



Police and local search and rescue volunteers are on the ground.

A search and rescue helicopter and an airplane were also dispatched, but bad weather is preventing the two from joining the search.

At this point, it’s not clear if a helicopter crashed or who may have been on board.