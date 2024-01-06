Fire at Burnaby car lot that damaged multiple vehicles investigated as arson

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews put down a fire at a Burnaby car lot early Saturday morning after catching a lucky break.

Firefighters were on their way back from another call when they spotted flames at the Vancouver Car Centre on Douglas Road around 4 a.m.

Crews used bolt cutters to get onto the lot and quickly doused the fire.

Burnaby RCMP were called to the scene, where they say five vehicles were damaged.

Mounties said the fire was suspicious and was being investigated as possible arson.