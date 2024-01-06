Menu

Fire

Fire at Burnaby car lot that damaged multiple vehicles investigated as arson

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 6, 2024 3:23 pm
RCMP probe fire at Burnaby car lot as arson
WATCH: Mounties say a fire that damaged five vehicles at a Burnaby used car lot is suspicious, and is being investigated as a possible arson.
Fire crews put down a fire at a Burnaby car lot early Saturday morning after catching a lucky break.

Firefighters were on their way back from another call when they spotted flames at the Vancouver Car Centre on Douglas Road around 4 a.m.

Crews used bolt cutters to get onto the lot and quickly doused the fire.

Burnaby RCMP were called to the scene, where they say five vehicles were damaged.

Mounties said the fire was suspicious and was being investigated as possible arson.

