Regina’s Ehrlo hockey league kicks off on outdoor rinks Saturday

Regina’s Ranch Ehrlo Society opened its outdoor hockey league (OHL) Saturday with the highest registration the club has ever seen – 375 athletes.

The outdoor league is intended to teach hockey to kids whose families might struggle to fund playing in other leagues.

“It’s a free league for the community where we are able to provide all of the equipment and take away any barrier that the kids might have,” said program manager Gloria Patrick.

Patrick said that with registration fees and equipment costs, hockey can be an expensive sport to access.

“It can be daunting for a lot of families and so we are grateful to be able to provide opportunities to get kids out to play and garner the benefits of sport.”

The league runs from January to March and is open to kids ages six to 16.

The Regina Pats helps out with the program, offering coaching and support.

Gordon Pritchard, CEO of the Regina Pats, was on the ice Saturday to help kick off the first skate of the league’s season.

“It’s an opportunity to give back to a community that supports us. You can see all of the young players out here today. There are a number of them in Pats jerseys.”

Pats defenceman Aaron Krestanowich and leftwing and centre Cole Temble laced up Saturday to help kids get on their feet.

“Sometimes kids don’t always get these kinds of opportunities, so it’s a great thing to make it happen and make the most of it,” Krestanowich said. “It’s a lot of fun being out here, and we love helping these kids out.”

Hockey for kids ages six and seven is only available at the Eastview location this season.

Online registration can be found here.