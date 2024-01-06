Charges laid in road rage incident near Beiseker that sent 80-year-old to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating an incident at the Centex gas station in Beiseker, Alta., that resulted in an 80-year-old man being beaten and transported to hospital by STARS air ambulance Friday.

Police believe the assault was the result of a road rage incident on nearby Highway 9.

A 56-year-old man turned himself in to police at the Beiseker RCMP detachment around 8 a.m., telling officers he had just been involved in a fight with another man at the gas station and “he may have injured him.”

Officers were able to locate the victim at the gas station. EMS was called but it was determined STARS was needed to get the senior to hospital quickly.

RCMP said after the assault, the suspect also broke the victim’s vehicle window and stole his vehicle keys.

The aggressor, Chris Shearer from Drumheller, faces several charges including aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Airdrie on Feb. 1.