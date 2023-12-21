Menu

Crime

Fire at historic Beiseker church was arson: RCMP

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted December 21, 2023 12:35 pm
RCMP have taken over an investigation into a fire at the Beiseker Seventh Day Adventist Church after fire investigators concluded the fire was caused by arson. View image in full screen
RCMP have taken over an investigation into a fire at the Beiseker Seventh Day Adventist Church after fire investigators concluded the fire was caused by arson. RCMP
RCMP have taken over an investigation into a fire at the Beiseker Seventh Day Adventist Church after fire investigators concluded it was caused by arson.

Firefighters were called to the historic church on Range Road 242 in Wheatland County on Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. They arrived to find the church engulfed in flames.

RCMP said a fire investigator was called to assist and later that day, the fire was deemed to be an arson.

RCMP are investigating a fire at the Beiseker Seventh Day Adventist Church. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating a fire at the Beiseker Seventh Day Adventist Church. RCMP
RCMP are investigating a fire at the Beiseker Seventh Day Adventist Church. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating a fire at the Beiseker Seventh Day Adventist Church. RCMP

The church has been a staple in the community since 1945, with generations of families marking life’s milestones within its walls.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a meeting place, you know, some people just came from California who got married here 60 years ago and it’s still here and those memories don’t go away,” community member Ewalt Lang said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“My daughter was married here. There’s memories here from way back,” Keith McAfee said.

Community members said church services will continue at the hall next door.

The RCMP is now investigating.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403‐ 945‐7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS).

