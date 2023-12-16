Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

RCMP investigating church fire in Janvier, Alta.

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted December 16, 2023 7:45 pm
RCMP are investigating a fire that destroyed the Janvier Church Friday night. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating a fire that destroyed the Janvier Church Friday night. DD
The RCMP are investigating a fire that destroyed the Janvier Church Friday night.

Officers said flames had engulfed the church by the time they arrived at the scene, around 10:30 p.m.

The RCMP said people in the area saw a silver sedan drive away from the church shortly before the fire broke out.

The church is located in the hamlet of Janvier, about 400 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP Detachment at 780-788-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

